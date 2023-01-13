WASHINGTON — The Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has announced that Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the program.
Eaton also received IOM graduate recognition, which signifies completion of 96 credit hours of course instruction in non-profit management. In addition, participants earn credit hours toward the certified chamber executive or certified association executive certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend the program annually.
