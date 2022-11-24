Look for this logo at businesses and nonprofit organizations across Michigan City this holiday season, and if you shop or donate there, you can win a gift certificate from the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, good at those same shops or restaurants.
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has launched its third annual Support Local campaign to encourage residents to shop, spend, and give locally this holiday season – and it's offering incentives to do so.
The Chamber kicked off the campaign in November 2020 during the pandemic, when many businesses were struggling to serve customers.
