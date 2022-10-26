Keynote speaker Alicia Cannon, CEO of Apex Filling Systems, discusses her success in the business world during the annual conference, which introduces middle school girls to non-traditional employment opportunities.
Na’Jai Gunn, an eighth-grader at Barker Middle School, tries on firefighting gear in the Fire Science classroom at the A.K. Smith Career Center during the annual N.E.W. Opportunities Workshop.
While many girls probably never considered welding as a career, they got a chance for some hands-on experience during the “See it, try it” segment of the workshop.
Female officers from the Michigan City Police Department speak to girls at the workshop about their careers as first responders.
A workshop attendee tries out a grinder at the A.K. Smith Center.
