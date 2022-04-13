The former Moose Lodge on 11th and Franklin streets in Michigan City has a new owner, and this is one of the designs being considered for upgrading the exterior while paying homage to the organization that built it.
The Loyal Order of Moose has been in Michigan City since the early 1920s, and built the lodge at Franklin and Detroit in 1938. It was sold last year because the organization no longer needed such a large space.
Photos provided
The building, which includes a bar and dining area, and a four-lane bowling room, will become a public food, beverage, entertainment and event space.
The new owner said he was impressed by the strong history of the building, which was put up for sale in 2020, and impressed with how well it had been maintained.
MICHIGAN CITY — A building that served for decades as home to one of Michigan City’s largest fraternal organizations has a new owner, who wants to incorporate a modern look that pays homage to its former tenants.
The building at 1106 Franklin Street was home to the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge for more than 80 years. It found a new owner in late 2021, after being put up for sale by the Moose in May 2020.
