MERRILLVILLE — In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, NIPSCO shared results of the Common Ground Alliance national survey revealing that 74% of U.S. homeowners plan to dig on their property this year.
Of those planning projects, more than 49.3 million will put themselves and their communities at risk by not contacting 811 before digging, the utility company said.
