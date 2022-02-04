MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO has created two new energy assistance programs for eligible seniors, active U.S. military and veterans who are struggling to pay past due energy bills.
Both programs, Supply Energy Resources to Veterans (SERV) and Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource (SILVER), offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to those who qualify.
“We understand that at times customers may experience difficulty paying their energy bill and we are committed to implementing ways to help our most vulnerable customers who may need additional assistance,” said Jennifer Montague, NiSource senior vice president and chief customer officer.
“We are pleased to see this program become available during the cold winter months when energy bills may be higher than normal.”
SERV is an income-eligible assistance program for active military and eligible veteran NIPSCO customers who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges. To participate, customers must be an active member of the U.S. Armed Forces, or a former member honorably discharged, with an active NIPSCO account.
These funds are earmarked for those who qualify for LIHEAP or Hardship assistance.
SILVER is an income-eligible assistance program available for customers 60 or older who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges. Eligible seniors must have an active residential gas account with NIPSCO. These funds are reserved for customers who qualify for LIHEAP or Hardship Assistance.
To see the full list of requirements, visit NIPSCO.com/Income Eligible. Customers can also apply for the programs on the website by completing and submitting an online self-attestation form and uploading documentation if required. Applicants should allow 30 business days for the form to be received and processed.
If requirements are met, a one-time credit will be applied to the applicant’s NIPSCO gas account. SERV and SILVER will run from Feb. 1 through May 31, or until funds are exhausted. Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Local community action agencies or hardship agencies may be able to provide additional assistance. LIHEAP offers support to households falling at or below 60 percent of the state median income, and is fully funded by a federal block grant offered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Customers can learn if they qualify for LIHEAP by visiting eap.ihcda.in.gov or calling 211.
For customers just outside the state median income for LIHEAP, the NIPSCO Hardship Program offers up to $400 in gas bill assistance to households between 151 percent and 250 percent of the federal poverty level. Hardship funds are available through many of the same local community action agencies where LIHEAP funds are distributed.
Visit NIPSCO.com/Save for information on available programs and other ways to save.
