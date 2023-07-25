From left, Kristen Burton, assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Purdue University Northwest; Alexius Barber, public affairs and economic development manager at NIPSCO; PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon; and Rachel Clapp-Smith, dean of PNW’s College of Business, stand with participants in the Innovation Makers Summer Camp at PNW. NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation supported the camp with a $35,000 gift.
HAMMOND – NIPSCO, in partnership with the NiSource Charitable Foundation, has provided a gift of $35,000 to support an Innovation Makers Summer Camp at no cost to students.
The camp, for Northwest Indiana high school students, is hosted at Purdue University Northwest’s main campus in Hammond and supports the joint efforts between PNW and NIPSCO to further STEM programs by connecting entrepreneurship throughout the university, especially in STEM education, according to Kristen Burton, assistant professor of entrepreneurship and camp director.
