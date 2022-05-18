La PORTE – Employees of Northwest Health are now eligible for new and enhanced benefits that the developers say are designed to help them eliminate existing student debt faster, pursue additional professional education and advance their careers.
The goal in introducing “Northwest Health Pathways,” the new set of benefits, is to support and retain employees and attract a strong workforce, especially frontline nurses, technicians, therapists and other clinicians and caregivers, along with support personnel, according to Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health
