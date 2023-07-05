La PORTE — Northwest Health-La Porte and Starke recently announced their Team Members of the Quarter, honoring individuals for outstanding performance and exemplary service.

“We began our Team Member of the Quarter award program to recognize some of the best in our Northwest Health family,” said Keith Nichols, CEO for both hospitals. “Each person honored exemplifies consistent dedication to compassionate, quality care – all in an effort to benefit the patients we serve.”

