Northwest Health-La Porte Clinical Employee of the Quarter Jen Ulrich (holding flowers) is shown with, from left, Lab Director Robert Pennoni, Human Resource Director Karen Jedrysek and CEO Keith Nichols.
Photos provided / Northwest Health
NW Health-La Porte Non-Clinical Employee of the Quarter Liebenette Grimma is a human resource generalist often recognized by other team members for her knowledge and assistance.
Team Member of the Quarter at NW Health-Starke is Kim Shell, a pharmacy technician known for her compassion and generosity.
La PORTE — Northwest Health-La Porte and Starke recently announced their Team Members of the Quarter, honoring individuals for outstanding performance and exemplary service.
“We began our Team Member of the Quarter award program to recognize some of the best in our Northwest Health family,” said Keith Nichols, CEO for both hospitals. “Each person honored exemplifies consistent dedication to compassionate, quality care – all in an effort to benefit the patients we serve.”
