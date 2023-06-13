Purdue University Northwest’s undergraduate program in elementary education received recognition from the National Council on Teacher Quality for rigorous preparation of future educators in how to teach reading.
HAMMOND/WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest’s undergraduate program in elementary education has received recognition from the National Council on Teacher Quality for its rigorous preparation of future educators in how to teach reading.
PNW earned an “A” grade in NCTQ’s new report, “Teacher Prep Review: Strengthening Elementary Reading Instruction.” It was among 23 percent of higher education institutions to earn the grade for meeting standards set by literacy experts for most effective teaching methods of reading instruction, which is referred to as the “science of reading” by educators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.