Grain bins are shown at the Purdue University Agronomy Center for Research and Education. The number of reported injuries and fatalities in agricultural confined spaces rose between 2021 and 2022, according to the latest report released by Purdue’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program.
WEST LAFAYETTE — Last year saw a roughly 40 percent increase in the number of reported cases involving agricultural confined spaces, according to the 2022 Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities.
The annual report, recently released by the Purdue University Agricultural Safety and Health Program in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, documents the previous year’s frequency and causes of confined space and grain entrapment incidents in the ag industry and provides a historical analysis of hazards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.