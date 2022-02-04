LAS VEGAS — Boyd Gaming Corporation, parent of Michigan City’s Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa, has reported record revenues for the quarter and full year that ended Dec. 31.
“Our company finished 2021 with record quarterly performances across every segment of our operations,” said Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming.
“For the fourth straight quarter, we set new records for companywide EBITDAR and operating margins. And on a full-year basis, we surpassed our previous EBITDAR record by more than 50 percent, as we achieved companywide operating margins of more than 40%.
“As we begin 2022, we remain focused on executing our proven operating strategy, as well as driving incremental growth through strategic reinvestments in our portfolio and continued expansion of our online business.”
Smith said that is all good news for shareholders.
“Given the ongoing strength of our business, we are expanding our program to return capital to our shareholders by reinstating our quarterly dividend,” he said.
Boyd Gaming reported fourth-quarter revenues of $879.8 million, up 38.4 percent from $635.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company reported net income of $109.8 million, or $0.96 per share, for the quarter, compared to $83.3 million, or $0.73 per share, for the year-ago period.
Total Adjusted EBITDAR was $347.3 million in the fourth quarter, increasing 65.0 percent from $210.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted Earnings for the quarter were $154.3 million, or $1.35 per share, compared to $51.9 million, or $0.46 per share, for the same period in 2020. Companywide Adjusted EBITDAR margins after corporate expenses were 39.5 percent in the fourth quarter, increasing from 33.1 percent in the year-ago quarter.
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company continued to deliver broad-based growth across its operations, Smith said, setting fourth-quarter records for Adjusted EBITDAR and operating margins in all three operating segments.
For the full year 2021, Boyd Gaming reported revenues of $3.4 billion, compared to $2.2 billion for the full year 2020. The Company reported net income of $463.8 million, or $4.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $134.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the full year 2020.
Total Adjusted EBITDAR for the full year 2021 was $1.4 billion versus $609.9 million for the full year 2020. Full-year 2021 Adjusted Earnings were $584.2 million, or $5.12 per share, compared to an Adjusted Loss of $17.5 million, or $0.15 per share, for the full year 2020.
Boyd’s Board of Directors approved the reinstatement of a regular quarterly dividend, starting in the second quarter of 2022. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid on April 15 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022.
This represents an increase from the Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, which was suspended in March 2020 due to the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Company’s operations.
In October 2021, the Company resumed regular share repurchases under a $300 million repurchase program authorized by the Board. When combined with amounts remaining under a previous authorization, the company had total availability of $361 million upon resuming its repurchase activity.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $344.6 million, and total debt of $3.1 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.