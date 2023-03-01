Katelain Hutson, left, and Rich Leslie Jr., owners of RL Roofing, accept the award for Community Impact of the Year from Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Kim Giannetti. Awards were presented at the Chamber's annual dinner and awards luncheon.
Photos provided / Michigan City Chamber of Commerce
Photos provided / Michigan City Chamber of Commerce
Gianetti presents the Large Business of the Year award to GAF representative Felicia Carmichael at the event on Feb. 17 at Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa.
Photos provided / Michigan City Chamber of Commerce
Tom Frain and TJ Frain of Duneland Landscape accept the award for Small Business of the Year from Gianetti.
