Ancon Construction of Goshen received an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Indiana / Kentucky, Excellence in Construction (EIC) Award for its Shady Creek Winery project on Tryon Road in Michigan City.
Photos provided / Ancon Construction
Among the highlights of the project were heavy timbers sourced in Austria used to construct some of the building; and a transparent barrel room and racking system displaying the wine, fabricated in Italy.
GOSHEN — Ancon Construction will receive three awards at the Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/Kentucky, Excellence in Construction Awards Gala, including one for the Shady Creek Winery project in Michigan City.
Two awards are Awards of Excellence – one for Shady Creek Winery and a second for the Kryder + Harr Veterinary Clinic Project in Granger. The third award is an Award of Merit for the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre Project, also in Granger.
