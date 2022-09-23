GOSHEN — Ancon Construction will receive three awards at the Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/Kentucky, Excellence in Construction Awards Gala, including one for the Shady Creek Winery project in Michigan City.

Two awards are Awards of Excellence – one for Shady Creek Winery and a second for the Kryder + Harr Veterinary Clinic Project in Granger. The third award is an Award of Merit for the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre Project, also in Granger.

