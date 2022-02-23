MICHIGAN CITY — Cancer patients now have access to the newest, most cutting-edge technology for radiation therapy at Franciscan Health’s Woodland Cancer Care Center in Michigan City.

A blessing and dedication for the Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator took place Friday at the cancer center. It’s a targeted radiotherapy system that provides faster, non-invasive and precise treatment of tumors, according to radiation oncologist Luke Miller, MD.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.