In front of the new Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator are Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Care Center staff, from left, radiation oncologist Dr. Luke Miller, radiation therapists Janet Masick, Angie Tuesburg and Jim Sewell; and physicist Joe Yagelski.
Father Bill O’Toole, chaplain, blesses the new Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator at Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Care Center in Michigan City on Friday.
Photo provided / Franciscan Health
Dr. Miller, MD, speaks at the Blessing and Dedication ceremony for the state-of-the-art accelerator, which will offer faster, non-invasive and precise treatment of tumors
MICHIGAN CITY — Cancer patients now have access to the newest, most cutting-edge technology for radiation therapy at Franciscan Health’s Woodland Cancer Care Center in Michigan City.
A blessing and dedication for the Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator took place Friday at the cancer center. It’s a targeted radiotherapy system that provides faster, non-invasive and precise treatment of tumors, according to radiation oncologist Luke Miller, MD.
