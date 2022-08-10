Sullair celebrated five years of becoming a Hitachi Group company with a celebration Monday, including a tree-planting ceremony. Taking part, from left, were Hitachi executives Hideharu (Henry) Tanaka and Masakazu (Mike) Aoki, Consul-General of Japan in Chicago Tajima Hiroshi, Mayor Duane Parry, Hitachi executive Yasuhiro (Charlie) Takeuchi and John Randall, president and CEO of Sullair.
Sullair celebrated five years of becoming a Hitachi Group company with a celebration Monday, including a tree-planting ceremony. Taking part, from left, were Hitachi executives Hideharu (Henry) Tanaka and Masakazu (Mike) Aoki, Consul-General of Japan in Chicago Tajima Hiroshi, Mayor Duane Parry, Hitachi executive Yasuhiro (Charlie) Takeuchi and John Randall, president and CEO of Sullair.
Photos provided / Sullair
Aoki, left, executive vice president and executive officer of Hitachi Ltd., and Randall, right, accept a proclamation declaring Aug. 8 as Sullair Appreciation Day in Michigan City from Mayor Parry.
MICHIGAN CITY – Sullair, a Michigan City-based manufacturer of compressed air solutions since 1965, commemorated its five-year anniversary of becoming a Hitachi Group Company with a company picnic and tree planting on Monday.
Hitachi, a multinational engineering, electronics, transportation and industrial systems company, acquired Sullair as part of the Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Systems group in July 2017 to complement its compressed air capabilities and gain a larger footprint in North and South America, according to John Randall, president and CEO of Sullair
