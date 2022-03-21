Sullair recently marked the first anniversary of its approximately $30 million expansion in Michigan City, completed in February 2021. It included construction of a new 80,000-square-foot fabrication shop.
Photos provided / Sullair
Sullair employees and leadership celebrated the anniversary of the expansion with a small ceremony in the facility.
MICHIGAN CITY — One year later, a Michigan City manufacturing company is celebrating the anniversary of its largest-ever expansion project, which has helped it remain a leading manufacturer on the global market.
Sullair, an industry leader in innovative compressed air solutions since 1965, recently marked the first anniversary of its expansion, the largest capital expenditure project in its long history in Michigan City.
