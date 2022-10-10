A $35 million mixed-use development planned to bring a high-end apartment complex and retail space to NewPorte Landing was officially opened Thursday in La Porte as Flaherty & Collins Properties hosted a grand opening event for The Banks at 402 Truesdell Ave.
A $35 million mixed-use development planned to bring a high-end apartment complex and retail space to NewPorte Landing was officially opened Thursday in La Porte as Flaherty & Collins Properties hosted a grand opening event for The Banks at 402 Truesdell Ave.
Photo provided / Flaherty & Collins Properties
“Bringing in high-quality, diversified housing was a top priority for this administration, and we could not have asked for better than The Banks,” Mayor Tom Dermody said at the opening reception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.