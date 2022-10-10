La PORTE – A $35 million mixed-use development planned to bring a high-end apartment complex and retail space to NewPorte Landing was officially opened on Thursday.

Flaherty & Collins Properties hosted a grand opening event for The Banks at 402 Truesdell Ave. in La Porte on Thursday. The project broke ground in September 2020.

