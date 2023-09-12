Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st team volunteers harvested produce at Red Hen Turf Farms field in North Liberty last week, and the fresh produce was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend to help provide access to healthy foods for those in need.
Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st team volunteers harvested produce at Red Hen Turf Farms field in North Liberty last week, and the fresh produce was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend to help provide access to healthy foods for those in need.
Photo provided / Farm Credit Mid-America
With harvest about over, Gordon Millar, owner of New Carlisle-based Red Hen Turf Farm, allowed the volunteers to pick the surplus tomatoes so they wouldn’t go to waste.
NORTH LIBERTY — As harvest season comes to a close for Red Gold tomatoes, a New Carlisle-based farm operation is making sure that nothing goes to waste.
Last week, Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st team volunteers harvested produce at Red Hen Turf Farms, and the fresh produce was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend to help provide safe, reliable access to healthy foods in the region.
