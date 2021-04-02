Bishop Robert McClory raises his hand as he blesses oils held in vessels by the Sisters of the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel at the Cathedral of the Holy Angels in Gary on April 1. At the Holy Thursday liturgy, the bishop blessed and consecrated the oils and sacred chrism, which were later bottled for priests to take to their churches for sacramental use throughout the year. In his homily, the bishop said, “We each have responsibilities to be ministers ... may we be agents of healing.”
Photo by Anthony D. Alonzo / Northwest Indiana Catholic
La PORTE — On Sunday, The Presbyterian Church of La Porte will celebrate Easter with Rev. Jane Anabe’s sermon on “Finding Jesus in Unexpected Places,” based on John 20:1-18. It reflects on the realization that Jesus is unexpectedly found alive in the least likely places, and where these might be.
