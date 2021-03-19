Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries-Michigan City is expanding its community outreach with upcoming events including a free ham giveaway on Wednesday, March 24, at 9 a.m.; and a “Bunny Hop” offering children’s gift baskets and dinners on Friday, April 2, from 4-6 p.m. The drive-thru events will be held at the ACKM-MC Food Bank at 1407 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City. The events are in partnership with Geminus Corporation Community Partners and Lange’s Meats. Hams will be supplied as supplies last, and a valid photo ID is required. Bunny Hop baskets will be provided to children 2-10 and each child must be present. For more information, visit ACKM-MC on social media.
La PORTE – Rev. Jane Anabe’s Lenten series of sermons for The Presbyterian Church of La Porte continues Sunday with “Sacrificial Bravery,” based on John 12:20-33. It's part of "The Power of Sacrifice" series. The focus is the Passover Festival in Jerusalem, where some Greeks went to see Jesus, whose response was unexpected. The question follows, how might his response apply to modern-day people?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.