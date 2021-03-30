Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries-Michigan City is expanding its community outreach with upcoming events including a free ham giveaway on Wednesday, March 24, at 9 a.m.; and a “Bunny Hop” offering children’s gift baskets and dinners on Friday, April 2, from 4-6 p.m. The drive-thru events will be held at the ACKM-MC Food Bank at 1407 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City. The events are in partnership with Geminus Corporation Community Partners and Lange’s Meats. Hams will be supplied as supplies last, and a valid photo ID is required. Bunny Hop baskets will be provided to children 2-10 and each child must be present. For more information, visit ACKM-MC on social media.
La PORTE — Holy Week services at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1000 Michigan Ave. in La Porte, began with Palm Sunday service on March 28. For the first time in more than a year, the congregation could sing the hymns. Everyone wore a mask to cover both nose and mouth and was encouraged to sing softly, as if singing a lullaby to a baby. Soloist Mona Coalter sang from another room with a microphone.
