This 911 Collage by artist Madeleine Schooley hangs in the Long Beach Town Hall. The public is invited to a reception on Sunday, Aug. 8, for Schooley and her new exhibit at the Queen of All Saints’ Legacy Center, between Sunday morning Masses. Visitors can meet the artist and purchase pieces or note cards from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Coffee and sweets will be served. The Legacy Center is at 1719 E. Barker Ave. in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY — Queen of All Saints is presenting a 12-part class, “Genesis to Jesus,” that surveys the principal covenants God made through figures such as Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses and David. It shows how each of these covenants points forward to – and is fulfilled.
