La PORTE — Rev. Abbi Heimach-Snipes’ sermon Sunday at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte will be from Matthew 22:15-22, focusing on the tensions between Jesus and the religious elite. She will lead services remotely from her home. For future in-person worship, the church will follow the La Porte Community Schools’ status: When it is in the blue category, there will be in-person worship in the sanctuary. Categories are based on data from the Indiana State Department of Health and updated each Wednesday.
