MICHIGAN CITY — The Roosevelt pipe organ series will continue Aug. 19 with a performance by organist Mark Sudeith.
The concert will take place at at Christ Church, 531 Washington St. in Michigan City. Seating will be at noon with the music lasting from 12:15-1 p.m. The concert series will end on Aug. 26.
Sudeith is known as a pianist and organist for his many performances in the Chicago area. He recently performed in the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 of Bach with the Northwest Chicago Symphony Orchestra and has performed at the national convention of the Organ Historical Society. He holds the Master of Music in organ performance from the University of Minnesota and the Doctor of Music in piano performance from Indiana University. Sudeith retired on July 31 from the position of interim associate provost at Chicago State University, where he joined the music faculty in 1984.
Wear a mask and practice safe distancing during the event.
For more information, call Ann or George Dobie at 219-608-5358.
