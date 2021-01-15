Services at LP Presbyterian Church
La PORTE — Sunday worship at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte will focus on how God calls people to engage in a practice of listening. Contemporary Worship at 9:30 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 11:30 a.m. will be accessible on Facebook; via Zoom; and on radio station 89.1 in cars in the church parking lot at 307 Kingsbury Ave. (11:30 a.m. service only). There will be no in-person worship. Carillonneur John Gouwens will perform a carillon concert after the 11:30 a.m. parking lot service.
