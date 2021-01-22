La PORTE — Rev. Abbi Heimach-Snipes’ sermon Sunday at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte will explore the book of Jonah, who faced his fears and shame to respond to God’s call. Contemporary Worship at 9:30 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 11:30 a.m. will be accessible on Facebook; via Zoom; and at radio station 89.1 in cars in the church parking lot at 307 Kingsbury Ave. (11:30 a.m. service). There will be no in-person worship. Carillonneur John Gouwens will perform a carillon concert after the 11:30 a.m. parking lot service.
