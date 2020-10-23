The La Porte Mission Quilters conducted their 9th annual Mission Quilt Sale on Oct. 3 at La Porte Missionary Church. The sale was a big success and will allow the group to make more quilts to give to adults and children in need. More than 100 quilts were sold, which allowed the group to donate another 100 quilts.
La PORTE — A giveback night fundraiser for Trinity Lutheran Church in La Porte will be conducted on Monday, Nov. 2, at Culver’s at 233 Pine Lake Ave. in La Porte. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of net sales from the day back to the church. Anyone wishing to take part should notify the cashier when placing an order.
