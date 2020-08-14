La PORTE — Charlie Adams has dedicated himself to developing not just a motivational talk, but a powerful experience on the lessons people can learn from the Miracle on Ice, said La Porte First United Methodist Church.
According to UMC, Adams was a 12th-grader in February 1980 when David slew Goliath; Herb Brooks’ U.S. Olympic hockey team stunned the mighty Soviets 4-3 en route to the gold medal.
Three months later, Adams would draw strength from them to muster the courage to deliver his graduation talk as senior class president, he said in a statement.
Since then, he has delivered more than 3,000 motivational presentations around the world, but none as passionately as he does for the back story of Lake Placid.
Having made many trips there, interviewed countless people, read more than 1,500 articles and 20 books, he said he is dedicated to reaching as many people and events as possible about the powerful stories and remarkable people that are part of Lake Placid’s lore.
And on Sunday, he will bring that talk to the La Porte First United Methodist Church for the 9 a.m. parking lot worship service, and 10:30 a.m. service in the large sanctuary.
Adams is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and said he vividly remembers how the 1980 hockey team led so many people in Oxford, Mississippi, to watch their first hockey game.
He went on to become an award-winning broadcast journalist and sports anchor in markets such as Bakersfield, California; New Orleans, Los Angeles and primarily South Bend.
He left TV news in 2005 to devote himself full-time to delivering programs focused around inspirational places and people, and in the process found himself fascinated by the Lake Placid back story, he said.
When he delivered his first talks on it, he found that people were riveted to the story, and that their emotions were moved to pride, tears, and resolve, he said.
He has since delivered the programs at corporate, school, college and church events.
The public is invited to hear him speak at La Porte First UMC at 1225 Michigan Ave.
