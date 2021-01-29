TRAIL CREEK – St. Luke's United Lutheran Church will host Operation PB&J on Saturdays, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, from 11 am. to 1 p.m. at 2000 E. Coolspring Ave. in Trail Creek. The church will be collecting donations of jars of peanut butter, jars of jelly, loaves of bread, fruit snacks, fruit bars, granola bars and crackers to be distributed to those in need on Feb. 13.
