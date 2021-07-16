Temple Missionary Baptist Church at 2725 Wabash St. in Michigan City will host a “Wonder World Fun Fest” Vacation Bible School from Wednesday, July 21 to Friday, July 23, from 5-8 p.m. Kids ages 3 through 5th grade are welcome to attend and learn about scripture’s revelation of Jesus long before his birth, and the show-stopping events of his ministry. Each night, special guest performer Ken Sibley, a Christian gospel illusionist from Seeing Truth Ministries, will help spread the message through vivid visual illustrations. For more information, call 219-872-7018 or visit Temple Missionary Baptist Church on Facebook.
La PORTE — On Sunday at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, Rev. Jane Anabe’s sermon, “Getting Through It,” is the second in a four-part series, “The Bible Doesn’t Say That!” and is based on 1 Corinthians 10:1-13. The last couple of verses are often interpreted as the familiar, “God won’t give you more than you can handle.” But are those verses taken out of context and is that familiar saying God-ordained truth?
