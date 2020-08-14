Presbyterian services, carillon recital
La PORTE — On Sunday, The Presbyterian Church of La Porte’s contemporary Cross Connection service will be live-streamed on Facebook at presbyterianchurchof laporte at 9.30 a.m. The parking lot traditional service will be live-streamed at 11:30 a.m.
Elder Julie Kessler will preach with the sermon “Loving on Purpose.” Both services will also be available on the Facebook page for later viewing. Award-winning carillonneur John Gouwen will give a carillon recital immediately following the parking lot service. The bulletin and recital program are at yourhome church.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.