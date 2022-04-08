Bishop Robert McClory raises a chalice and communion plate during Mass on Palm Sunday in April 2021, live streamed from Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary. Holy Week and services have resumed in person this year across the Diocese of Gary.
MERRILLVILLE – Most Reverend Robert McClory, Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, is welcoming the Northwest Indiana community to join in Holy Week and Easter services.
He noted that parishes are reporting a substantial increase in attendance and participation at Mass during this Lenten season, which began March 2, compared to attendance over the last two years, which reflect how lives were impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
