Kimberly Bowerman Sydow of St. Luke United Lutheran Church in Trail Creek shows off some of the donated shoes the church has received. The shoes will be donated to Funds2Orgs, which will pay the church per pound, with funds to be used for youth programs.
Donated shoes are redistributed through Funds2Org's network of micro-enterprise in developing countries, where the small business owners refurbish and sell them, using the proceeds to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti earned enough to send her son to law school.
Photos provided / St. Luke United Lutheran Church
TRAIL CREEK – Residents of Trail Creek and surrounding communities are invited to clean out their closets for a good cause this month, one that will have benefits both locally and around the world.
Deals on Wheels at 2114 Franklin St. in Michigan City will host a “Drive-Through Shoe Drive” collection of gently worn used and new shoes on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the sale of collected shoes will help a free community kids’ playgroup based at St. Luke United Lutheran Church in Trail Creek.
