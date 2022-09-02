Missions Committee Chair Bob Bline, left, and Pastor Steve Walker prep a $2,000 check for donation to Red Bird Mission in Kentucky from La Porte First United Methodist Church to offer aid after the recent flooding disaster.
La PORTE — While the Red Bird Mission was spared from the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky, it has been assisting the surrounding shelters and distribution centers since the disaster began in late July.
In response to their efforts, La Porte First United Methodist Church, who has worked with the mission in the past, has decided to help. It’s members donated $2,000 as part of an emergency support offering midst the recent flooding disaster.
