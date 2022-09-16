The Singspiration program planning committee included, from left, Tim King, executive director of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra; Cheryl Gardner of Holy Family Parish; and Matt Nelson, conductor of the La Porte County Singing Company. Susie Richter, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, was also a member.
La PORTE – Faith and Community United, a group of local church leaders dedicated to enhancing the positive impact of churches on quality of life, is sponsoring Singspiration, a community hymn sing, in La Porte.
It will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, and the program will include old hymns, new hymns and a variety of music that organizers hope will appeal to all generations.
