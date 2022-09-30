La PORTE — Sunday at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Ave., Rev. Jane Anabe’s sermon, “Freedom From and Freedom For,” is based on Exodus. The Israelites were escaping from slavery and should be happy, but remembered what they’d left, and missed it. Anabe’s sermon will acknowledge that grieving the past is necessary to move forward, but getting stuck in grief is unhealthy. She will explore what may be learned from the story about how to be free from the past to be free for the future God has in store.
