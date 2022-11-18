MICHIGAN CITY — Season 3 of “The Chosen,” Episodes 1 and 2 are coming to theaters and the Tapped In Ministry from Queen of All Saints Parish is trying to get a group to go at the same time. Several members will be attending at the AMC in Michigan City on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1:30 p.m., and more are welcome. Tickets can be purchased atatomtickets.com/checkout/450286686#/tickets. For more information, call Eileen at 219-861-3825.
