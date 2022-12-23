Trinity announces Christmas services
La PORTE — Trinity Lutheran Church at 907 Michigan Ave. in La Porte has announced services for the Christmas season. The Christmas Eve service will be at 5 p.m.
Culver’s Giveback Day for Trinity Lutheran
La PORTE — Culver’s on Pine Lake Avenue in La Porte will host a Giveback Day for Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursday, Jan. 12. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of net sales that day to the church.
Immanuel Lutheran holiday services
MICHIGAN CITY — Immanuel Lutheran Church in Michigan City has announced its holiday services. Christmas Eve services are at 6 p.m. with lessons and carols, and an 11 p.m. midnight candlelight service. Christmas Day service will be at 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve service will be at 6 p.m. and a New Year’s Day service will be at 10 a.m.
