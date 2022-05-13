MICHIGAN CITY — Holy Trinity Orthodox Church will host a rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily from Thursday, May 19, through Saturday, May 21, at 7396 W. Johnson Rd. in Michigan City. Items for sale include clothing in all sizes, shoes, purses, books (including large print), glassware, platters, vases, kitchen items, bedding, wall decor, Christmas items and more. The church promises reasonable prices, and said everything must go.
