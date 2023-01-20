Sermon on inclusivity in today's world
La PORTE – “Ragamuffin Inclusivity,” based on Matthew 5:1-20, is the title of Rev. Jane Anabe’s sermon Sunday at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Ave. The scripture is the beginning of the Sermon on the Mount, with Jesus teaching about the Beatitudes, salt and light, and law and prophets. In this week’s text one of the topics is inclusivity, a term familiar to Christians. Yet Jesus’ teachings were counter-cultural to listeners and for many in the world today. Anabe will explore how Christians might apply the concept of inclusivity in the present day.
