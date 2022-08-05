MICHIGAN CITY — The Queen of All Saints Knights of Columbus Council has again been awarded the status of “Star Council,” one of only 12 of 196 councils in Indiana to be so honored. The award recognizes excellence in activities for the community, families, seminarians, and the church. The council has received Star Council awards for the last three years. Those and other awards are on display in the QAS Legacy Center at 606 Barker Ave.
