La PORTE — Rev. Jane Anabe’s sermon Sunday at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte is “The Let-Down That Lifts Up,” based on Luke 3:15-18, an account of the Baptism of Jesus. The crowd was questioning whether John might be the Messiah. John says no, the Messiah is greater. The church teaches that baptism is more about God’s action than God’s people and is more of a preparation than anything else. Anabe will explore how the crowd’s anticipation of the Messiah might relate to where we find ourselves today.
