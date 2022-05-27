When light shines in the darkness
La PORTE — “Seeing in the Dark,” Sunday’s sermon at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte at 307 Kingsbury Ave., is based on Acts 16:16-24, in which Paul and Silas are unjustly imprisoned and treated harshly, yet spend their time in darkness praying and singing. When a cataclysmic event breaks down the prison walls, their encouragement leads to conversion within and outside. Guest worship leader and elder Julie Kessler will explore how the light they bring to a dire situation applies to present-day life.
