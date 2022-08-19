La PORTE — First United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social to celebrate summer coming to a close and the beginning of a new school year. The event will be held Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church at 1225 Michigan Ave. in La Porte. The event, open to all, will include ice cream with all the toppings, photos at the photo spot and fellowship.
