A free “All-American” carillon recital will be performed at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Ave. Carillonneur John Gouwens will play an approximately 45-minute program, featuring a mix of patriotic tunes, early American hymns, and compositions written by Americans, including the “Star-Spangled Banner,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and more. People can listen from their cars, or bring lawn chairs or blankets. Printed programs will be available in the parking lot west of the tower.
MICHIGAN CITY — At noon on Monday, July 4, churches of Michigan City’s Uptown Arts District will ring their bells in unison in a celebration of freedom. This year, the plan is to ring bells at 9 a.m. so as not to interfere with family gatherings. Bells will ring for 3 minutes to thank God for the country’s many freedoms and blessings, according to a statement from Trinity Episcopal Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.