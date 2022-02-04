‘Art of Hearing’ sermon at LP Presbyterian
La PORTE — Both services at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte will be online only Sunday, when Rev. Jane Anabe’s sermon will be based on Luke: 5-11. Her sermon, “Hearing is Believing,” is the second of four in the series, “The Art of Hearing.” Contemporary worship at 9 a.m. and Traditional worship at 11 a.m. will be live streamed on Zoom for members, and at presbyterianchurchoflaporte on Facebook.
Tapped In hosts ‘The Chosen’ watch party
MICHIGAN CITY — The Tapped In program at Queen of All Saints Parish will be hosting watch parties for Season 2 of “The Chosen,” a TV program looking at the more human side of the life of Jesus Christ. Screenings will be held in the QAS Legacy Center at 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Fed. 12, 19 and 26, and snacks will be provided. To reserve a spot, call Eileen at 219-861-3825.
Joy Cafe event at First Baptist Church
KINGSBURY — First Baptist Church will host a Joy Cafe event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Main and North streets in Kingsbury. The free event will feature coffee, finger foods and the music ministry of Will Abercrombie & Friends. For more information, call 219-393-1577 or visit fbckingsbury.org.
