Sermon on how to heed Jesus’ words
La PORTE — Rev. Jane Anabe’s Sunday sermon at the Presbyterian Church of La Porte, “Spiritual Health,” is based on Matthew 6:7-21 and will focus on Jesus talking about prayer, fasting, and management of assets, all related to spiritual health. Ordination and installation of elders and deacons will be part of the worship service, and Anabe will note that they are the spiritual leaders and caregivers, and while sometimes ideas differ, it is their task to discern God’s will and agree on strategy and vision.
