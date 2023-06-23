Celebrating Sabbath in new ways

La PORTE — “Sabbath as Celebration” is the title of Sunday’s sermon at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte. Based on Deuteronomy 15:1-2,7-11 and Luke 15:11-32, the passages are about the Jewish laws surrounding the sabbatical year and Prodigal Son. Rev. Jane Anabe explores what Christians might learn about Sabbath as celebration, and the service will involve different elements.

