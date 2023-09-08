La PORTE — Trinity Lutheran Church at 907 Michigan Ave. in La Porte will host its annual rummage sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Sunflower Fair. The sale will be held in the fellowship hall and there will be a booth outside in front of the church with free children’s games. There will also be a collection of porcelain dolls and Hallmark collectibles this year. Radke apple cider donuts, and biscuits with sausage gravy, will be available for breakfast, along with Lowery’s brats and hotdogs for lunch.
